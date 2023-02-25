Home / World News / Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Death toll surpasses 50,000

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Death toll surpasses 50,000

world news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

Turkey earthquake: An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey earthquake: An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey syria‬ earthquake + 1 more
turkey syria‬ earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out