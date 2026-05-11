...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Turkish Airlines jet's landing gear catches fire upon arrival at Nepal's Kathmandu airport | Video

Although the incident caused no reported injuries, it did force the Kathmandu airport to shut down.

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:30 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

A Turkish Airlines jet caught fire while landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal on Monday, with fire and smoke engulfing its right landing gear.

A Turkish Airlines aircraft is seen after passengers were safely evacuated and Nepal's main airport shut down, following a fire on the jet while landing in Kathmandu, Monday, May 11, 2026.(AP)

Although the incident caused no reported injuries, it did force the airport to shut down.

According to the Associated Press and local media reports, the Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul landed at Kathmandu's main airport with fire and smoke on the right landing gear. Emergency crew responded and controlled the fire, and passengers were safely evacuated, airport officials quoted by the media said.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred as a tyre on the right landing gear of the jet burst as the plane landed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

plane crash nepal kathmandu
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Turkish Airlines jet's landing gear catches fire upon arrival at Nepal's Kathmandu airport | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.