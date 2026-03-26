Elon Musk’s X hit by fresh outage, users report problems accessing platform
X, the social media platform, suffered an outage on March 26, with users encountering problems accessing and refreshing the service.
Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced an outage on Thursday, March 26, with hundreds of users reporting issues accessing the service.
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, at least 562 users had reported problems by around 12:40 pm. Users complained that the platform was not loading properly or failing to refresh feeds.
X is a microblogging platform that allows users to publish short messages known as posts. The service can be accessed across multiple devices and platforms, including smartphones such as iPhone and Android devices, as well as desktop computers.
Previous outages reported this year
This is not the first time the X (formerly Twitter) platform has experienced service disruptions this year.
Earlier in March, the platform suffered a global outage affecting users in India, the United States and the United Kingdom, with thousands of users reporting issues. At that time, Downdetector recorded over 4,700 outage reports in India between 8 pm and 8:30 pm, while more than 27,000 reports were logged in the United States and over 4,300 in the UK.
During that incident, many users were unable to refresh their feeds and encountered the same “Something went wrong” error message.
The outage was later resolved, although the company did not immediately disclose the cause. Similar disruptions were also reported earlier in the year, including a February outage that generated over 42,000 reports globally.
It remains unclear what caused the latest disruption on March 26, and there has been no immediate response from X or its owner, Elon Musk, regarding the outage.
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