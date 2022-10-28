Twitter ‘now in sane hands’, says Donald Trump as Elon Musk takes over, sparks rumours of comeback

Former US president Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter after multiple provocative tweets during the US Capitol riots last year, on Friday hailed Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform saying he was ‘very happy’ that Twitter was ‘now in sane hands’.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote on his own social media platform, ‘Truth Social’.

Soon after, speculations started brewing of whether the former US President will be allowed back on Twitter. Musk has indicated he would reinstate Trump's account, but the latter has not said anything about returning to the platform.

Trump has said in the past that he thought his ‘Truth Social’ platform “looks and works better”. “I LOVE TRUTH,” Trump wrote in a post on his platform, reported Reuters. He previously said he would not return to Twitter.

Trump was suspended from Twitter following the massive attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The prospect of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, an AFP report said, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

The Tesla chief, who is the world's richest person, took control of Twitter on Friday after months of legal battle over the $44 billion deal. "The bird is freed," Musk wrote on Twitter, moments after the takeover that followed exits of top executives, including Indian-origin Parag Agrawal - who was the Twitter CEO.

