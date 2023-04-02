Home / World News / Two dead, one injured after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico. Video

Two dead, one injured after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico. Video

AP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon appeared to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

Two people died and a girl was injured after the hot air balloon they were riding in caught fire near Mexico City, authorities said Saturday.

A still from the video of the accident when a hot air balloon caught fire in Mexico. (Twitter)
A still from the video of the accident when a hot air balloon caught fire in Mexico. (Twitter)

Officials in the state of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the girl suffered burns and a broken arm.

According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon appeared to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

The dead were listed as a male, 50, and a woman, 38.

The accident occurred near the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City. The area is a popular location for balloon rides.

Also Read| 39 killed in fire at migration centre on Mexico-US border

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Teotihuacan, best known for its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon, was once a large city that housed over 100,000 inhabitants and covered around 8 square miles (20 square kilometres).

The still-mysterious city was one of the largest in the world at its apex between 100 BC and AD 750. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
social media accident video balloon mexico + 3 more
social media accident video balloon mexico + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out