Two giant asteroids to pass Earth today: Is there a cause of concern?

Two massive asteroids are barreling past Earth on Friday in what NASA has dubbed a "close approach." But the biggest question is, should we be worried? NASA has assured the public that there is no risk of collision from either asteroid.(AP)

According to NASA, both asteroids are large enough to cause regional devastation if they collide with Earth, but the asteroid will instead miss our planet by a safe margin.

The first asteroid, officially named (2025 OJ1), is estimated to be around 300 feet wide, roughly the height of a 30-story building. According to NASA's Near-Earth Object (NEO) tracking system, it will pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 3.2 million miles, NASA said.

The second, 2019 CO1, is slightly smaller but still sizable at around 200 feet, comparable to a Boeing 747. It's set to make its flyby at 4.24 million miles from Earth.

The national space agency also said that both asteroids are travelling at blistering speeds, and though neither poses any threat of impact, their synchronized appearance on the same day has added a touch of drama to what might otherwise have been routine astronomical events.

No danger: NASA

NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office continues to monitor thousands of near-Earth objects, using advanced telescopes and tracking systems.

Their sophisticated tracking systems — which monitor thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs) — have been watching both space rocks for years.

As per the experts, asteroids like these aren't rare, but the fact that two are arriving within hours of each other — and at such sizes — is an eyebrow-raising coincidence.

So, should we panic? Definitely not. But should we pay attention? Absolutely.

Can we watch it with our naked eyes?

Despite the safe distance, astronomers are keen to observe its high-speed journey through near-Earth space. Powerful telescopes will capture its brief appearance, providing valuable data on asteroid composition, orbit, and movement.