Two Indians, their Indian-origin grandchild among four killed in Canada traffic crash

Toronto: Two Indians and their Indian-origin grandchild were among four persons killed in a traffic crash in Ontario province on Monday, according to authorities investigating the incident. Police officers investigate a case in the suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada (Picture for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) stated, in a release on Thursday that they included a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, “both visiting from India”, as well as their three-month-old grandchild.

The tragedy occurred during a multi-vehicle collision in the town of Whitby, which resulted from a police car chase.

At approximately 7.50pm on April 29, Durham Regional Police Service became aware of a robbery at an alcohol outlet. Officers located a cargo van of interest and followed the van through numerous streets in Durham region. Thereafter, the van entered a highway but was going in the wrong direction.

The fatal accident ensued, involving six vehicles. Among those injured were the 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother of the deceased infant. The parents, residents of Ajax, were taken to hospital for treatment and the mother was treated for serious injuries that she suffered, SIU said.

The 21-year-old driver of the van that was initially being investigated was also killed in the collision, while a 38-year-old male passenger was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SIU added that seven investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist continue to investigate this case. Given the involvement of police vehicles in the incident, the SIU stepped in. It’s an official agency that probes the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

As the chase entered the highway with Durham police vehicles also driving against the flow of traffic, a police radio recording had one officer saying, “Someone is going to get hurt,” according to local media reports.