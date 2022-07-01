Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
TORONTO: Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country’s most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada.
Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member.
They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina. In a release from her office, Simon said that those being appointed “come from a variety of sectors, have achieved national and international success, and have shown ingenuity, innovation and generosity”.
The Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s Head of State, to honour people “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities”.
The citation for Agrawal notes he was selected for “his visionary leadership as an educator and entrepreneur, and for his mentorship of students and aspiring business owners”.
That for Raina reads it was for “his leading research in ageing and population health in Canada and for his impact on national policymaking in geriatric care services”.
Professor of strategic management at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, Agrawal is also the founder of the Creative Destruction Lab, which as emerged as a leading incubator for innovators, focusing on cutting edge areas including artificial intelligence and space technology.
In a letter to the CDL community in late June, Agrawal wrote, “We are rapidly approaching the kick-off to our eleventh year of operations. Our mission today is exactly the same as when we launched CDL in the fall of 2012: to enhance the commercialisation of science for the betterment of humankind.”
Raina is a professor in the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. His university biography says that he “specialises in the epidemiology of ageing with emphasis on developing the interdisciplinary field of geroscience to understand the processes of ageing from cell to society”.
The list had 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada. Among the prominent names were Donovan Bailey, who won the 100 metres gold at the 1996 Olympic Games, and actor Sandra Oh.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
-
Bulgaria's ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova added to FBI's most-wanted list
A Bulgarian woman dubbed the "Crypto Queen" afteIgnatovahe raised billions of dollars in a fraudulent virtual currency scheme was placed on the FBI's 10 most wanted list Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation put up a $100,000 reward for Ruja Ignatova, who disappeared in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.
-
Europe to see 'high levels' of Covid this summer: WHO
With the milder but more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreading across the continent, the 53 countries in the WHO European region are currently registering just under 500,000 cases daily, according to the organisation's data. That is up from around 150,000 cases daily at the end of May. Austria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Portugal were the countries with the highest incidence rates, with almost all countries in the region seeing a rise in cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics