News / World News / Two people killed in Swiss town Sion shooting, police say

Two people killed in Swiss town Sion shooting, police say

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Switzerland Shooting: Police in the Valais canton said that the suspect, an unidentified man, had fired several shots.

Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren't yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

Police said they had deployed officers to arrest the shooter. They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn't give further details or specify where he opened fire.

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

Monday, December 11, 2023
