Two Telangana girls die as car plunges into gorge during California trip: Report

Two young women from Telangana's Mahabubabad district were killed in a road accident in California in the US. Meghana and Bhavana were on a trip in California with eight friends, travelling in two cars,(Representational Image/AP)

According to information available, Meghana and Bhavana were on a trip in California with eight friends, travelling in two cars, according to a report by Telangana Today.

Pullakhandu Meghana 24 and Kadiyala Bhavana 24, both hailing from Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district, had gone to the United States for higher education, the report added.

They had recently completed their Master’s degrees and were looking for jobs.

What happened?

The car in which they were travelling reportedly plunged into a gorge at a curve on the Alabama Hills Road, resulting in their deaths.

American police have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the families of the two women are appealing for swift measures to bring their bodies back to India.

Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, while Bhavana’s father is the deputy sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.

Also Read | Andhra student found dead in apartment in US; family says she had severe cold, chest pain

Another student's death in Andhra

Last month, a 23-year-old Indian student, identified as RajyaLakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, was found dead in her apartment in Texas, United States, earlier this week.

According to her family, Raji had been suffering from a severe cold and chest pain for a few days before her death. Hailing from Karmechedu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, she had recently completed her Master’s degree at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and was actively looking for a job in the US.

Her cousin, Chaitanya YVK, said Raji failed to respond when her alarm went off on the morning of November 7. “She came to the USA with hopes of building a better future for her family, who depend on their small farmland. She was preparing to start her professional career,” he said, adding that he has set up a GoFundMe campaign from Denton, Texas.

Medical examination procedures are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of her death.