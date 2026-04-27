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Two trains collide near Indonesia's Jakarta, 2 deaths confirmed

The collision occurred near the Bekasi Timur Station, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Jakarta.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 09:42 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Two trains collided outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta late on Monday, the state-owned KAI rail company said, while also confirming the death of two passengers.

The train collision happened near the Indonesian capital Jakarta(Representative)

"Hospital records show that two victims have died," KAI spokesman Franoto Wibowo told Kompas TV at the scene, adding that victims were still being evacuated from the wreckage with assistance from the military, fire brigade and the national search and rescue agency.

The collision occurred near the Bekasi Timur Station, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Jakarta, news agency AFP reported, citing several local media reports.

Franoto could not say how many people were injured.

"As for the victims, we have made every effort to evacuate them as quickly as possible to the nearest hospitals. We are still in the process of collecting data and evidence... The detailed chronology of the cause will be delivered later by the authorised authorities,” he said.

What happened?

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and badly maintained.

Sixteen people were killed when a commuter train crashed into a minibus on a level crossing in Jakarta in 2015.

 
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