Two trains collide north of the UK's London, injuries feared

British Transport Police said on Friday that it was responding to reports of a train "collision" north of the capital city of London amid media reports of injuries, with other emergency services also attending the scene. Reports of passenger injuries have emerged.

Unverified footage posted to social media appeared to show two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains having collided, with one running into the other(X)

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Unverified footage posted to social media appeared to show two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains having collided, with one running into the other, and passengers pictured standing on the tracks beside damaged rail carriages, AFP reported.

"We're responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area," the transport police force said on X, referring to a market town around 56 miles (90 kilometres) north of the capital.

We're responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area.



We'll share more information as soon as possible. — British Transport Police (@BTP) June 19, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The trains appeared to remain upright on the track, according to the posted images posted online. The Daily Telegraph and TalkTV were among British media outlets that reported that passengers had been injured in the incident. The Times of London newspaper reported that Bedford hospital staff had been alerted to possibly expect as many as 50 injured people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trains appeared to remain upright on the track, according to the posted images posted online. The Daily Telegraph and TalkTV were among British media outlets that reported that passengers had been injured in the incident. The Times of London newspaper reported that Bedford hospital staff had been alerted to possibly expect as many as 50 injured people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} EMR said in a statement that emergency services were dealing with the incident between London's St Pancras and Leicester. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EMR said in a statement that emergency services were dealing with the incident between London's St Pancras and Leicester. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester," EMR said on X, without providing further details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester," EMR said on X, without providing further details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} East of England Ambulance Service said on social media it had sent "a number of resources, including air ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, to a major incident on the railway south of Bedford". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} East of England Ambulance Service said on social media it had sent "a number of resources, including air ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, to a major incident on the railway south of Bedford". {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its "crews are currently in attendance at an incident on the railway just south of Bedford."

The emergency services had yet to provide any details about injuries.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was "deeply concerned" by the collision reports.

I’m deeply concerned to hear reports of the collision involving 2 East Midlands Railway passenger trains.



I’m grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected.



We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers. — Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) June 19, 2026

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The rail operator Thameslink, which also serves the region, said on its X account that "all lines are blocked between Luton and Bedford... due to a problem under investigation".

Past train collisions in Britain

In September 2023, several people were injured after two trains collided at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands of Scotland.

The crash happened on the Strathspey Railway, a heritage railway run separately from mass-transit public services, and involved a stationary carriage and another train in the station.

One of the trains involved was the record-breaking, century-old Flying Scotsman, the first steam train to reach over 100 miles an hour, the National Railway Museum said.

In August 2020, an early morning service from Aberdeen to Glasgow came off the tracks, killing three people near the town of Stonehaven, northeast Scotland, after a landslip caused by heavy rain.

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The driver of the train, a conductor and a passenger died, and six other people were injured in the tragedy.

Network Rail, an arm of the UK Department for Transport, pleaded guilty in 2023 to safety failings at a court hearing and was fined £6.7 million ($8.4 million).

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