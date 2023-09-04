Typhoon Haikui top updates: Storm heads to China after double landfall in Taiwan

Typhoon Haikui dumped torrential rain across Taiwan before it weakened into a severe tropical storm as it is headed for southern China. The typhoon had initially appeared to depart the island but made a second landfall in southwest Kaohsiung before moving out into the Taiwan Strait. Although there have been no reported deaths, more than 100 people suffered injuries during the typhoon, according to authorities. Destruction was seen in coastal Taitung in eastern Taiwan. Here are top updates on typhoon Haikui in Taiwan and China:

Haikui is the first typhoon landfall in Taiwan in four years. Nearly 8,000 people were evacuated owing to the typhoon across the island. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and businesses were closed in the island as more than 260,000 households temporarily lost power and around 22,000 homes still have no electricity. Schools and businesses remained closed in 14 cities as torrential rain poured. Taiwan's central weather bureau said that typhoon Haikui initially appeared to track away from the island and out to sea but made a second landfall in Kaohsiung. Kaohsiung's local government reported hundreds of toppled trees and flooding in dozens of locations. Haikui is now crossing the Taiwan Strait toward southern China. Hong Kong had its lowest alert in place for the storm as the weather service said that it was some 540 kilometers (335 miles) east of the city. Haikui was packing sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near its center, forecasters said. Haikui comes after Hong Kong took a hit from Typhoon Saola- the strongest storm to affect the city since at least Mangkhut in 2018. Typhoon Saola caused 872 million yuan ($120 million) of damage in Fujian, state broadcaster China Central Television reported as hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated in Fujian and Guangdong.

Typhoon Haikui: A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rain near Su-ao port in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan.(AFP)

