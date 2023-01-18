Home / World News / ‘Tyranny is outpacing democracies’: Zelensky at Davos summit

‘Tyranny is outpacing democracies’: Zelensky at Davos summit

world news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Davos 2023: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the World Economic Forum today and issued a "call for speed" in a barely veiled reference to hesitations in Germany about the supply of heavy Leopard tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen via video link at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen via video link at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.(AFP)
AFP |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to take quicker decisions to help his war-struck country on Wednesday, warning that "tyranny is outpacing democracies".

Read here: Video: Ukraine's Dnipro building hit by Russia strike. Then, a shocking rescue

In an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos by videolink, the Ukrainian leader issued a "call for speed" in a barely veiled reference to hesitations in Germany about whether to supply heavy Leopard tanks to the country.

"The time the Free World uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," Zelensky said ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's Western arms suppliers in Germany on Friday.

"The world must not hesitate today or ever," he added. "The mobilisation of the world must outpace the next military mobilisation of our joint enemy."

Leaders and ministers from Finland, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have added their voices in recent days to a growing clamour for Berlin to approve the export of German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

Read here: Davos 2023: UN chief slams 'Big Oil' firms over ‘big lie’. Here’s what he said

Polish President Andrzej Duda, whose country has offered to send its Leopards, called it a "very, very, very good idea" on Tuesday.

Ukraine's backers are set to meet at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany on Friday.

"I hope it will be very positive for Ukraine. Unofficially, I have very good and positive signals," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko told AFP on Wednesday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky ukraine war davos world economic forum + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky ukraine war davos world economic forum + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out