Home / World News / 'Outraged and deeply pained': Biden over Memphis fatal police beating video

Published on Jan 28, 2023 06:33 AM IST

Tyre Nichols death: A footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis was released on Friday.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.

"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.

