'Outraged and deeply pained': Biden over Memphis fatal police beating video

Published on Jan 28, 2023 06:33 AM IST
Tyre Nichols death: A footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis was released on Friday.
US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.
"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.
"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.
