Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UAE bans drones for a month after Yemeni Huthi attack
world news

UAE bans drones for a month after Yemeni Huthi attack

Last Monday, Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack that struck oil facilities and the airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six.
Those who need to fly drones for work must ask the authorities for the "necessary exceptions and permits in UAE (MINT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 03:26 PM IST
AFP | , Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates has banned the use of drones for one month, days after Yemen's Huthi rebels launched a deadly drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

"The Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircraft," the official WAM news agency reported late Saturday.

"Anyone performing these activities during that period and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities," it added, reporting the ban would last for one month.

Without mentioning the recent deadly attack, the ministry said the order was made after "misuse spotted recently" where users were "trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited".

Those who need to fly drones for work must ask the authorities for the "necessary exceptions and permits", it added.

Last Monday, Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack that struck oil facilities and the airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis.

RELATED STORIES

The Huthis have carried out repeated cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, but the January 17 attack was the first acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.

Crude prices soared to seven-year highs partly because of the Abu Dhabi attacks, which exploded fuel tanks near storage facilities of oil giant ADNOC.

The Huthis later warned UAE residents to avoid "vital installations".

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yemen uae
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP