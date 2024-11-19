UAE could use AI to increase cloud seeding to combat water scarcity

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), known for its innovative environmental strategies, is now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its cloud-seeding operations. This advanced technique aims to increase rainfall, providing a sustainable solution to mitigate drought and bolster water supplies in the arid nation. Representative image of AI water

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science showcased this groundbreaking initiative during a ceremony at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The programme highlighted the potential of AI to revolutionise weather manipulation, positioning the UAE as a global leader in adopting cutting-edge technologies for environmental management.

Artificial intelligence is expected to optimise cloud-seeding missions by improving the precision and effectiveness of the process. This marks a significant step forward in the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Cloud seeding, a popular topic in Dubai and other regions, involves introducing substances like salt or silver iodide into clouds to stimulate precipitation. By integrating AI into this practice, the UAE aims to tackle the growing challenge of water scarcity in the face of climate change.

The announcement comes amid global efforts to explore AI’s role in addressing environmental issues, underscoring the UAE’s proactive approach in leveraging technology to secure its future water needs.

UAE's water scarcity challenge

Like many arid areas, the United Arab Emirates suffers from acute water shortages. Its very low average rainfall presents significant challenges for sustainable development, urban planning, and agriculture. Although desalination has shown to be a successful method for creating drinkable water, the procedure is expensive and energy-intensive.

World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) president and director general of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) Dr Abdulla Al Mandous is thinking about new approaches.

"Global water security demands more than traditional methods; it requires ongoing innovation and the implementation of cutting-edge, data-driven, and AI-supported technologies," he told Arabian Business.

“The life span of clouds is very short, so if you have multiple clouds, AI can help the forecasters choose the optimum locations by identifying certain parameters. Now, the operations are manual. So, by using AI, the operator will be able to look at certain aspects of the clouds and decide, as AI will guide them, where to go and see,” Khaleej Times quoted Omar Al Yazeedi, deputy director general of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as saying.

The UAE's creative application of AI to cloud seeding is consistent with its overarching goal of resource management and sustainable development. In addition to addressing the issue of water shortage, this strategy establishes a standard for using cutting-edge technology to address practical environmental problems. The UAE is making significant progress in creating a sustainable future, lowering its dependency on desalination, and guaranteeing water supply for its people by being a leader in AI-driven cloud seeding.

A significant worldwide event to create strategies for cloud seeding practitioners with a focus on water security and artificial intelligence for weather manipulation is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The International Rain augmentation Forum will serve as a premier worldwide forum for discussing the most recent developments in rain augmentation science and technology as well as creative approaches to water scarcity.