Ludhiana: Day 3 of PAU climate change conference focuses on regenerative agriculture, sustainable development goals

The third day of the Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) ongoing international conference, “Transforming agri-food systems in the face of climate changes and energy transitions,” brought together experts to discuss themes related to biodiversity, regenerative agriculture and sustainable development goals through presentations and discussions. The day focused on the essential links between agricultural practices, ecosystem health and climate resilience. Day 3 at the international conference at PAU, Ludhiana, began with a poster session on “Biodiversity and service provision across agricultural landscapes” which provided insights into how diverse ecosystems can support more resilient agri-food systems. (HT Photo)

The day began with a poster session on “Biodiversity and service provision across agricultural landscapes” which provided insights into how diverse ecosystems can support more resilient agri-food systems.

In the technical session, Bijay Singh, former ICAR national professor at PAU, emphasised the need to rethink nitrogen fertiliser management to preserve soil health, highlighting the impact of long-term nitrogen use on sustainable crop production. Swoyambhu Man Amatya, coordinator of the Agroforestry Research Group at the International Union of Forestry Research Organisations (IUFRO) and adjunct professor at the Agriculture and Forestry University in Nepal, discussed future forest management practices aimed at enhancing climate resilience, underscoring the role of agroforestry in adapting to climate shifts. The session also featured Gurbir Singh Bhullar from Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH), Switzerland, who addressed the disconnect between farming, society and policy, advocating for a holistic approach that integrates sustainable agro-ecosystems with societal needs and policy frameworks. Smita Sirohi, former joint secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and currently a principal scientist in agricultural education, highlighted carbon markets and their impact on farmers. She explored the potential trickle-down effects of carbon markets on agri-food systems, emphasising the need for policies that enable smallholders to benefit from these emerging economic opportunities.

Professor TVK Singh, an ICAR emeritus scientist, presented the challenges of invasive alien insects and their impact on local ecosystems. Pramod Kumar Jha, a professor emeritus at Tribhuvan University in Nepal, discussed invasive alien plant species, with a particular focus on how climate change has exacerbated these issues in Nepal and other sensitive ecosystems.

Olivier Dangles from the French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD), who also serves as the deputy chief science officer in-charge of Sustainability Science in France, joined the conference virtually and presented a holistic approach to insect-integrated management.

Concurrent technical sessions focused on regenerative agriculture, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Resilient Agri-food Systems, and biodiversity and service provision in agricultural landscapes.

A poster session on the theme “United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Transitions to resilient agri-food Systems (IPM)” highlighted innovations in integrated pest management (IPM) and other sustainable practices. Researchers presented strategies for building resilience in agri-food systems while ensuring environmental sustainability and food security.