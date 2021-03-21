UAE expands Covid-19 vaccine drive to include residents aged 16 and above

The United Arab Emirates is expanding its Covid-19 vaccination program after having inoculated the majority of those at risk.

“Those eligible for vaccination, including citizens and residents aged 16 and above, can now get inoculated for free in any of the 205 vaccination locations,” state-run WAM reported late on Saturday, citing the Ministry of Health. So far, the country had prioritised those most at risk of infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The oil-rich nation has one of the fastest coronavirus vaccine rollouts in the world, having administered more than 7 million doses to its population of about 10 million. It has approved shots from Sinopharm, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use.

