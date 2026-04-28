...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UAE leaves oil production groups OPEC, OPEC+: Here's what you need to know

The departure of the UAE, a longstanding member, could weaken the group and create internal disarray, despite OPEC+’s efforts to maintain unity.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 07:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said it will exit the oil cartel OPEC and its wider OPEC+ grouping effective May 1, a move long anticipated as the country grew increasingly frustrated with production limits and its strained ties with neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates will withdraw from the OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels on May 1, 2026 state media said on April 28, 2026, calling it a strategic decision by the major producer.(AFP)

The decision comes at a time when the Iran war has already triggered a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

The Gulf nation’s energy minister said that stepping away from the group would give the country greater flexibility, as it would no longer be bound by collective obligations, BBC reported.

The departure follows years of friction with Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, over oil production policy as well as broader regional influence.

The two countries have clashed at OPEC meetings in the past, with the UAE pushing to utilise its expanded production capacity while Saudi Arabia advocated for supply restraint. These disagreements had previously brought Abu Dhabi close to exiting the group, though it had stopped short of doing so until now.

Follow here for live updates

‘Beginning of the end of OPEC’

Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Financial, described the move as “the beginning of the end of Opec”.

"With the UAE leaving, Opec loses about 15% of its capacity and one of its most compliant members," the BBC report added.

According to the latest OPEC figures, the UAE produces around 2.9 million barrels of oil annually, compared with Saudi Arabia’s roughly nine million barrels.

"Saudi Arabia will struggle to keep the rest of Opec together, and effectively have to do most of the heavy lifting regarding internal compliance and market management on its own," Kavonic said, adding that other members may follow.

"This present a fundamental geopolitical reshaping of the Middle East and oil markets," he added.

Iran war and UAE's exit

The move also signals how the war in Iran could reshape global energy markets in the long term. While the UAE has previously considered leaving OPEC amid persistent tensions with Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said in an interview that disruptions caused by the war created the right moment to act.

“This is a decision that we took after a very careful and long review of all our strategies,” he said. “The decision is taken at the right time in our view because it’s not going to hugely impact the market: the market is undersupplied.”

He added that supply shortages linked to the war require quicker responses to market demand, which would be easier outside the group’s collective decision-making framework.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

uae opec opec+
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / UAE leaves oil production groups OPEC, OPEC+: Here's what you need to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.