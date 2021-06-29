UAE's Emirates flies 100 tonnes of Covid relief materials to India free of charge

Emirates SkyCargo has flown around 100 tonnes of relief materials to India free of charge to help the country fight the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Dubai-based cargo airline said on Tuesday. Under the Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge, the long-haul carrier donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies like relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders and concentrators free of charge on flights to Indian destinations during a three-week period in May 2021.

“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to India. The Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge was our contribution to assist the Indian community fight the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,” Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo, said in a statement.

“We are heartened that India is overcoming the virus and we are honoured to have supported the efforts of partners by donating much needed air cargo capacity for moving essential goods quickly and reliably into nine Indian cities,” he added.

Emirates set up the India Humanitarian Airbridge in early May 2021 to boost the transportation of urgent medical and relief items to India by offering cargo capacity free of charge on its flights from Dubai to India.

The first shipment under the Airbridge initiative, set up in early May 2021 to boost the transportation of urgent medical and relief items to India, flew from Dubai to Delhi on May 13. The shipment comprised 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tent equipment for field hospitals sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through International Humanitarian City (IHC), a global hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response.

“This airbridge done with Emirates, confirms the strong partnership and commitment of the two Dubai entities in facilitating the humanitarian action of the international organizations and United Nations agencies operating within IHC,” said Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the IHC.