Best UFO footage ever? Netizens suspicious after pilot's video claim

A video of an apparent unidentified flying object or UFO in Colombia has gone viral on social media. The footage which was apparently shared by pilot Jorge Arteaga has surprised many on the internet. Claimed to be the “best UFO footage ever” on social media, this one was captured by Arteaga “while flying a plane - showing the propeller of the small plane and a strange dark object flying towards the camera", reported LadBible.

Still from the viral video in which the object that resembles a UFO is seen.(Screengrab of Twitter video)

The report added that the object remained vague at first. But as the plane got closer it became clearer.

The report also claimed that Arteaga confirmed the video's authenticity while speaking with Mexican ufologist Jaime Maussan.

However, people have raised doubts about it being a UFO.

“It’s a balloon and it’s not even moving. It’s just an illusion from being in a vehicle (this case a plane) moving towards and then away from an object.'Best UFO footage' my a**. Same shit happens in a car driving down the highway. You just don’t notice it there because you have a stationary object behind it for reference,” said a user.

Another user said, “UFO simply means Unidentified Flying Object. It does not necessarily mean it came from another planet. Use critical thinking.”

To be sure, a UFO is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained.