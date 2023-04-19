When US air force shot down UFOs over UK…: Ex-cop recounts

The US Air Force shot UFOs flying over Britain, a new book by ex-cop Gary Heseltine claimed referring to the time when they opened fire during the famous British Roswell incident in the December 1980. In the book titled ‘Non-Human, The Rendlesham Forest Incidents: 42 years of Denial’, Gary Heseltine wrote, as per The Mirror, that the American personnel blasted at UFOs buzzing over RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge in Suffolk. One female supervisor- Lt Bonnie Tamplin- fired at a strange ball of light.(Representational)

Citing numerous military witnesses involved in the world-famous case, Gary Heseltine said that the encounter happened outside the twin NATO airbases at the height of the Cold War when strange lights were seen by security patrols. One female supervisor- Lt Bonnie Tamplin- fired at a strange ball of light which she saw when she was driving along a road between the bases to investigate reports of a UFO.

She then radioed for help and was flown off base back to the US as she was so shaken up. Although, she never spoke about the incident but a supervisor on shift later revealed to former detective Gary Heseltine that at that time he was working at an entry control point at RAF Bentwaters.

“I saw that she was crying, her clothes looked dirty, and she was not wearing her beret. I remember asking someone what had happened to Lt Tamplin but I didn't get a response. Then a while later the vehicle, the jeep she'd been in, was driven back to the base via the Butley Gate. After shift I was called into an office and was told what had happened to her by a supervisor who asked me to promise him that I would never reveal his name,” he told Gary Heseltine.

“I was told that an orange/reddish ball came in front of her jeep as she was driving. This occurred as she was about to enter the end of the runway near to the forest and before you get to the cleared area,” he added.

