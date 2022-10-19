UK pubs, beer and World Cup: A looming shortage explained

UK could face a beer shortage as drivers and workers at a company that makes around 40 percent of the deliveries to Britain's pubs and clubs are set to stage a protest for five days against low pay and job cuts, a report said. About 1,000 drivers and delivery workers at GXO Logistics plan to stage a first round of strikes between 31 October and 4 November across the UK, Guardian reported.

The strike would “impede the ability of pubs and other venues to replenish their cellars prior to the World Cup” with more protests planned for late November is the issue is not resolved, the strike organisers said. The strikes would affect pubs and venues supplied by brewers including Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Shepherd Neame, Guardian reported.

The company at the centre of the looming crisis- GXO Logistics- delivers to over 4,500 pubs in London and south-east parts of England. The company has said that it will ensure that all the pubs and venues are not left dry if the strike interrupts regular delivery schedules.

“We are in constant contact with our customers and should a strike go ahead, we have business continuity plans in place to ensure they are adequately stocked and minimise impact on consumers,” a spokesperson for GXO told Guardian.

UK is the firm's biggest single source of its $2.2bn global revenues for the quarter. GXO dismissed the strike by calling it “inaccurate and misleading” and an “unnecessary disruption"

