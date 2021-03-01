UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says
The United Kingdom is confident it has sufficient supplies of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.
"I see the vaccine supply numbers coming in - I'm very confident that we've got the supplies of Pfizer and AstraZeneca and soon of course to come other vaccines like Moderna as well," Zahawi told the BBC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar court files 2 more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine blueprint, technical know-how
- Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khashoggi killing: White House official explains why MBS not sanctioned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's extradition to US enters final round
- Meng's defence lawyers are set to assert that abuses by Canada and the United States have denied her the right to a fair process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Covid-19 cases may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China developing tech to address personal information protection 'loopholes'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox