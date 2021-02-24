IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Experts suggest UK coronavirus variant likely to fuel another surge in US come spring: Report
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil.(Bloomberg)
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil.(Bloomberg)
world news

Experts suggest UK coronavirus variant likely to fuel another surge in US come spring: Report

  • The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Some US experts have predicted that the coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom is likely to drive a new wave of transmission in the spring, according to a CNN report. The variant was suspected behind the renewed surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the UK and, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), was later identified in several countries around the world. The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.

In a series of tweets, Trevor Bedford, a scientist who works with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, had earlier said that he expects the trend of increase in immunity due to natural infection and vaccination to "largely continue". However, he added that the rapid take-off of B.1.1.7 will push against these gains. Citing multiple studies, Bedford said that B.1.1.7 will reach 50 per cent frequency in the US by late March.

“Increased transmissibility of B.1.1.7 will certainly stretch out circulation of Covid-19 and make it harder to bring under control relative to the non-B.1.1.7 scenario, but I'm not sure at this point how much of a spring B.1.1.7 wave to expect,” he tweeted, adding that it will become clear shortly as they observe the trajectory of countries like Denmark and Switzerland.


On Tuesday, Bedford told CNN that the UK variant could result in “more of a wave” around April or May, adding that vaccination and other social distancing measures will help prevent further transmission. Dr Josh Schiffer, an infectious diseases expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, echoed Bedford’s opinion, saying prevention of a “fourth wave altogether” is “going to be difficult” due to the highly infectious nature of variants.

The United States has reported more than 28 million Covid-19 cases and over 502,000 related deaths so far. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has reported 1881 cases of UK variant across 45 states, the highest number of cases among the variants of concern followed by 46 cases of South African variant B.1.351 in 14 states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 united states
Close
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil.(Bloomberg)
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil.(Bloomberg)
world news

Experts suggest UK Covid variant likely to fuel another surge in US: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image grab taken from the United Nations TV channel shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivering a speech via video message during the 46th Regular Session of Human Rights Council on February 24, 2021 in Geneva. - The United States is seeking election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term" US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message. (Photo by Handout / UNITED NATIONS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ UNITED NATIONS" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This image grab taken from the United Nations TV channel shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivering a speech via video message during the 46th Regular Session of Human Rights Council on February 24, 2021 in Geneva. - The United States is seeking election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term" US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message. (Photo by Handout / UNITED NATIONS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/ UNITED NATIONS" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
world news

US seeks to return to UN human rights body

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Under former President Donald Trump, the United States quit the council in June 2018 but the Biden government returned as an observer earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade

Posted by Ayshee BhaduriAP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, disrupting global trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks

Reuters, Singapore, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Prices have jumped due to the US supply disruption and supply discipline by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, led by an extra 1 million bpd cut by Saudi Arabia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy shrank by 5.3% last year, a much smaller contraction than in many other European countries, helped by a strong fiscal response to the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy shrank by 5.3% last year, a much smaller contraction than in many other European countries, helped by a strong fiscal response to the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The Federal Statistics office, which previously had reported a 0.1% expansion over the previous quarter, also revised upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure for Europe's largest economy to -4.9% from -5.0%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Justice Department and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights withdrew their support for the case ahead of a hearing scheduled for Friday.(REUTERS)
The Justice Department and the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights withdrew their support for the case ahead of a hearing scheduled for Friday.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Supporters of restrictions on transgender athletes argue that transgender girls are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.(Reuters)
File photo of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.(Reuters)
world news

Crowd greets Joko Widodo in NTT, buzz on social media as Covid-19 surges

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Indonesia has some of the worst virus infection rates in Asia, and President Joko Widodo has been widely criticised over his government's handling of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Indonesia recorded 9,775 new cases of Covid-19, which pushed the countrywide tally to 1,298,608.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman filed a claim for extra compensation for housework and childcare duties, according to a February 4 court statement.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman filed a claim for extra compensation for housework and childcare duties, according to a February 4 court statement.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling

AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Under the country's new civil code, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Prime Minister will face the House of Representatives to implement the verdict but will not tender his resignation as of now," Surya Thapa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.(AP)
"The Prime Minister will face the House of Representatives to implement the verdict but will not tender his resignation as of now," Surya Thapa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.(AP)
world news

Official says Nepal PM Oli in no mood to resign, prepared to face Parliament

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine(HT file)
A medic prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine(HT file)
world news

Philippines to probe use of illegal Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:03 PM IST
News last month of Duterte's bodyguard unit taking the vaccine, which it said was without the president's knowledge, prompted criticism from lawmakers about privileged access and flouting of laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
With Trump hinting afterward at a possible political future, even as other Republicans said it was time to move on, the stark divide facing the party was on full view.(AP)
world news

Republican voters’ post-riot departure helps Trump loyalists cement grip

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • The remaining Republicans are likely to be those most loyal to Trump -- which could help Trump-backed candidates get elected in primaries that often are decided by just a few votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasser Banyameen inspects his neighbor's damaged house in Qaraqosh, Iraq, . Iraq's Christians are hoping that a historic visit by Pope Francis in March will help boost their community's struggle to survive. (AP)
Nasser Banyameen inspects his neighbor's damaged house in Qaraqosh, Iraq, . Iraq's Christians are hoping that a historic visit by Pope Francis in March will help boost their community's struggle to survive. (AP)
world news

Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The numerical decline and waning clout of Iraqi Christians started before the Islamic State’s persecution of religious minorities like theirs
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. A federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.” (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. A federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.” (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)(AP)
world news

Trump appointed Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, initially ruled on Jan. 26 that the moratorium violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the US failed to show why a deportation pause was justified
READ FULL STORY
Close
From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day.(AFP)
From 1918 to 1920, Estonia was caught in the War of Independence against Soviet Russia and on 24th February 1918 it declared statehood, which is commemorated as its National Day.(AFP)
world news

Jaishankar wishes Estonia on its National Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:47 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and citizens on the occasion of their National Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blinken and Momen discussed ways to deepen economic, counterterrorism, and defence cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.(AP)
Blinken and Momen discussed ways to deepen economic, counterterrorism, and defence cooperation, and work together to address common challenges such as climate change, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.(AP)
world news

US, Bangladesh to address challenges in S Asia, greater Indo-Pacific region

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:41 PM IST
During their call, they discussed Myanmar, a durable solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis, and the importance of respect for labour and human rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP