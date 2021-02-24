Experts suggest UK coronavirus variant likely to fuel another surge in US come spring: Report
- The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
Some US experts have predicted that the coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom is likely to drive a new wave of transmission in the spring, according to a CNN report. The variant was suspected behind the renewed surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the UK and, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), was later identified in several countries around the world. The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
In a series of tweets, Trevor Bedford, a scientist who works with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, had earlier said that he expects the trend of increase in immunity due to natural infection and vaccination to "largely continue". However, he added that the rapid take-off of B.1.1.7 will push against these gains. Citing multiple studies, Bedford said that B.1.1.7 will reach 50 per cent frequency in the US by late March.
“Increased transmissibility of B.1.1.7 will certainly stretch out circulation of Covid-19 and make it harder to bring under control relative to the non-B.1.1.7 scenario, but I'm not sure at this point how much of a spring B.1.1.7 wave to expect,” he tweeted, adding that it will become clear shortly as they observe the trajectory of countries like Denmark and Switzerland.
On Tuesday, Bedford told CNN that the UK variant could result in “more of a wave” around April or May, adding that vaccination and other social distancing measures will help prevent further transmission. Dr Josh Schiffer, an infectious diseases expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, echoed Bedford’s opinion, saying prevention of a “fourth wave altogether” is “going to be difficult” due to the highly infectious nature of variants.
The United States has reported more than 28 million Covid-19 cases and over 502,000 related deaths so far. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has reported 1881 cases of UK variant across 45 states, the highest number of cases among the variants of concern followed by 46 cases of South African variant B.1.351 in 14 states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts suggest UK Covid variant likely to fuel another surge in US: Report
- The UN health agency, in its latest situation report, has said that the variant of concern has been reported from 101 countries across all six WHO regions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US seeks to return to UN human rights body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese official calls for 'joint efforts' in China-US trade
- Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, disrupting global trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong exports, construction boost German economy in fourth quarter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
- Supporters of restrictions on transgender athletes argue that transgender girls are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd greets Joko Widodo in NTT, buzz on social media as Covid-19 surges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling
- Under the country's new civil code, divorcing spouses have the right for the first time to request compensation if they bore more responsibilities at home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Official says Nepal PM Oli in no mood to resign, prepared to face Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to probe use of illegal Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican voters’ post-riot departure helps Trump loyalists cement grip
- The remaining Republicans are likely to be those most loyal to Trump -- which could help Trump-backed candidates get elected in primaries that often are decided by just a few votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump appointed Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause
- Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, initially ruled on Jan. 26 that the moratorium violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the US failed to show why a deportation pause was justified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar wishes Estonia on its National Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, Bangladesh to address challenges in S Asia, greater Indo-Pacific region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox