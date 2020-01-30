e-paper
UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China

Britain had planned to fly back its citizens to a Royal Air Force base but the flight is now unlikely to take off on Thursday.

Customers leave with boxes of newly purchased protective masks at a Bonjour Holdings Ltd. store in Hong Kong, China.
Customers leave with boxes of newly purchased protective masks at a Bonjour Holdings Ltd. store in Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
         

Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan because it has not yet got the correct permissions from Chinese authorities for a flight to leave.

“We are doing everything we can to get British people in Wuhan safely back to the UK,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

“A number of countries’ flights have been unable to take off as planned. We continue working urgently to organise a flight to the UK as soon as possible.”

