Home / World News / UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with Covid-19
world news

UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with Covid-19

The UK recorded 49,156 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July.
. Last week, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 60 people in England had the virus.(Ravindra Joshi/HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Agencies | , London

Life has returned to normal for millions in Britain since restrictions were lifted over the summer. But while the rules have vanished, the coronavirus hasn’t. Many scientists are calling on the UK government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe’s highest, rise.

The UK recorded 49,156 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase on the week before. Last week, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 60 people in England had the virus.

US coach, assistants fired over vaccine refusal

The head coach of Washington State’s college football team has been fired along with four assistants for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Nick Rolovich was axed from his $3.2mn a year post as a deadline requiring all Washington state employees to be vaccinated expired.

Topics
india covid 19 deaths covid 19 task force
