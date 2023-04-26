Sikh separatists artificially inflate influence, get disproportionate attention: UK report

A UK faith adviser has pointed to the intimidation and coercion of Sikh communities in Britain by fringe Khalistani elements. Colin Bloom, an Independent Faith Engagement Adviser appointed by the UK government, has revealed some key areas of concern within small pockets of Sikh communities in Britain, including the division caused by Khalistani sympathisers. Highlighting the areas of concern, Bloom, in his report called ‘The Bloom Review’, pointed to the power struggle within some areas of British Sikh communities over the representation at official levels and recognition as the preeminent Sikh body in the UK.

The Narendra Modi government has taken the dishonoring of the Indian national flag by separatists very seriously.

The report noted the division between some British Sikh communities caused by Sikh separatists, calling it “an extremist fringe ideology within the pro-Khalistan movement.”

The third area of concern is the activities of some individuals and organisations that are demonstrably fuelling sectarianism and anti-Muslim sentiments, as well as legitimising discriminatory and misogynistic behaviour," it said.

Bloom noted that the pro-Khalistani elements associated themselves with mainstream Sikh communities but “their intimidatory and subversive methods are considered by most to be alien to the basic tenets of the Sikh faith.” Respondents belonging to the British Sikh community have warned the government that not distinguishing extremist agendas of subversion from mainstream Sikh communities would result in the UK turning a “blind eye towards religious extremism.”

During the evidence gathering for the report, the reviewer found repeated cases of individuals being intimidated and threatened by Khalistani elements for openly standing against them. The difficulty in Sikhs speaking out against the radicals was also noted in the 2019 report for the Commission for Countering Extremism, ‘The changing nature of activism among Sikhs in the UK today’ when some potential respondents reportedly refused to participate because they feared backlash and others chose anonymity.

The UK government appointed an Independent Faith Engagement Adviser in October 2019 to provide recommendations on how to engage with faith groups in England. The review aimed to identify ways to support faith organizations, promote acceptance and cooperation between faith groups, tackle harmful practices, and promote values such as freedom of speech, democracy, the rule of law, and equality. Additionally, the review aimed to improve the faith literacy of the Civil Service and ensure it fulfils its role under the Public Sector Equality Duty.

The report was released weeks after Sikh extremists pulled down the Indian national flag at Indian High Commission in London amid the crackdown on now-arrested radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters back in India. While the UK government didn't reveal the details of those arrested for trespass citing privacy laws, the Delhi Police named three Sikh extremists in the FIR – Avtar Singh aka Khanda, Gurcharan Singh and Jasvir Singh -- as the principal suspects.

The report also interestingly notes that the territorial claim by pro-Khalistani elements for a separate Sikh homeland claim does not include the part of the Punjab located in Pakistan.

"It is not entirely clear if the motivation for these extremists is faith-based or not," it said.

Bloom said the Sikh extremists, who form a tiny minority, attract disproportionate amounts of attention and stoke divisive sentiments in sectors of Sikh communities, mostly, as per some respondents, because some of these groups or individuals have sought to artificially inflate their influence and legitimise dubious positions or tactics by using the ‘Sikh’ label to lobby political bodies.

“By circumventing democratic order, some groups compete for power by masquerading as human rights activists, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy,” it added.

The report also notes with concern the use of social media by Khalistani elements and their sympathisers to incite violence and hatred towards Muslims, Hindus and even other Sikhs who disagree with the minority extremist ideology.

