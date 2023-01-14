UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells Zelensky

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phonecall on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

Topics
rishi sunak
