UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells Zelensky

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phonecall on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

