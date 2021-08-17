Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK health regulator approves Moderna Covid-19 shot for 12- to 17-year-olds
world news

UK health regulator approves Moderna Covid-19 shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

The approval comes more than two months after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine got regulatory nod for use in children aged 12 to 15.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation.(AP)

Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday.

The approval comes more than two months after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine got regulatory nod for use in children aged 12 to 15.

Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation. It is currently approved for people over the age of 18 in the UK.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave the go ahead on Aug. 4 for 16- and 17-year-olds to get their first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine ahead of schools returning in September.

JCVI will make a decision on whether the vaccine will be deployed or not.

