Home / World News / UK, Ireland leaders urge 'calm' after Northern Ireland violence
world news

UK, Ireland leaders urge 'calm' after Northern Ireland violence

Leaders in Northern Ireland had earlier jointly condemned days of rioting stemming from the territory's pro-UK community, including a petrol-bomb attack on a moving bus, as police said they were probing possible paramilitary involvement.
AFP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Reuters Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin on Thursday called for "calm" in Northern Ireland after holding talks following days of violence in the British province.

Martin and Johnson "spoke this afternoon about the concerning developments in Northern Ireland", where they stressed that "violence is unacceptable" and "called for calm", according to the Irish leader's office.

"The way forward is through dialogue and working the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement. They agreed that the two governments would continue to stay in contact," added the statement.

Leaders in Northern Ireland had earlier jointly condemned days of rioting stemming from the territory's pro-UK community, including a petrol-bomb attack on a moving bus, as police said they were probing possible paramilitary involvement.

It was the worst unrest in Belfast in recent years, which erupted amid anger over apparent economic dislocation due to Brexit and existing tensions between the pro-UK unionist and pro-Irish nationalist communities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Prez Joe Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

Nepal: 4 Maoist Centre ministers relieved of Parliament membership

In a first, Biden unveils limited gun control measures

‘International embarrassment’: Biden introduces limited gun control measures

The UK province's devolved legislative assembly interrupted its Easter break to pass an emergency motion condemning the unrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ireland united kingdom
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP