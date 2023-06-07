Your London travel plans may be hit at Heathrow airport. Here's how

Security staff at London's Heathrow Airport have announced a 31-day strike over the weekends from June 24 to August 31, affecting travellers at UK's busiest airport. The Unite union described the step as a “major escalation” as more than 2,000 security officers are expected to show unity over a pay dispute with the airport. The union stated that workers had rejected a “below inflation pay offer of 10.1%,” reported the BBC.

The action will affect Terminals 3 and 5 as well as campus security. (Ivan Coninx via AP)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The strikes to date have been limited to Terminal 5 which is used by carriers like British Airways. Airlines including Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Qatar, United, American, and Delta could now be affected as staff in Terminal 3 have voted to join the strike, leading to possible longer queues at security, reported The Guardian.

The strike by the airport's security staff is on the following dates:

June 24,25

June 28-30

July 14-16

July 21-24

July 28-31

August 4-7

August 11-14

August 18-20

August 24-27

With Heathrow being one of the busiest airports in the world, the strikes are expected to impact the flyers as the walkouts coincide with busy times for travel in the UK, including the Eid festival and the beginning of the school holidays in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson told BBC said it will do "everything" it can to minimise disruption during the strikes.

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action.”

“The simple fact remains that the majority of colleagues do not support Unite's strikes. There is a two-year inflation-beating pay rise ready for colleagues if only Unite would allow them to have a say”, the spokesperson added.

The airport also informed that talks to resolve the dispute with Unite would continue.