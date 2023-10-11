Fire at UK's Luton Airport car parking appears accidental: Authorities
Reuters
"We've got no intelligence to suggest it's anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles," said local fire chief.
A major car park fire that forced London's Luton Airport to suspend flights on Wednesday appears accidental, authorities said.
"We've got no intelligence to suggest it's anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles," local fire chief Andrew Hopkinson told reporters.
