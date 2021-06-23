Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK man jailed for sharing Christchurch mosque videos
world news

UK man jailed for sharing Christchurch mosque videos

The man from Surrey, southern England, ran a number of far-right chat groups on the Telegram app to express his "hatred of ethnic minorities" and to share "terrorist-related documents with others".
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019.(Reuters / File)

A 38-year-old British man was on Wednesday jailed for terrorism offences after sharing explosives manuals and extremist videos, including one apparently celebrating the New Zealand mosque massacres, on right-wing chat groups.

Michael Nugent of Surrey, southern England, ran a number of far-right chat groups on the Telegram app, using different identities to express his "hatred of ethnic minorities" and to share "terrorist-related documents with others", according to police.

A judge at Kingston Crown Court in southwest London jailed him for three-and-a-half years.

"Nugent freely shared his abhorrent extremist views with others over a messaging app, and he passed on manuals detailing how to produce deadly weapons and explosive devices," said Metropolitan Police Commander Richard Smith.

He also shared footage of the attack in Christchurch on the one-year anniversary of the atrocity in March last year and posted the manifesto of the perpetrator of the attack, Brenton Tarrant.

Nugent was arrested on August 19, 2020 and initially charged with 12 Terrorism Act offences. A further six charges were subsequently added.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications and 11 counts of possession of a document containing information likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Nugent pleaded not guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism. The judge however ruled that even though there was sufficient evidence for a prosecution there was no public interest in proceeding on those charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand christchurch united kingdom
TRENDING NEWS

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Dog missing for two weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP