UK minister allegedly watched porn while sitting in House of Commons
Britain’s governing Conservative Party has called for an investigation into the case of a senior minister allegedly watching pornography on his cell phone while sitting in the House of Commons.
The party’s chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, has asked that the matter be referred to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, according to a statement from his spokesperson. He will take appropriate action when the ICGS investigation is complete, the statement said.
The Daily Mirror reported earlier Wednesday that the minister was sitting next to a female member while watching the video during a meeting in the last few months.
The call for an investigation comes amid a wave of controversy about sexual harassment and misogyny in Westminster. Three of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet members are among 56 MPs who are facing allegations of sexual misconduct and have been reported to Parliament’s ICGS, according to the Sunday Times newspaper. Johnson’s party has also faced a backlash over a report in the Mail on Sunday newspaper where anonymous Conservative MPs made misogynistic remarks about Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.
“Of course sexual harassment is intolerable and it’s quite right that members should now have a procedure by which they can bring that to the House authorities,” Johnson said in the Commons on Wednesday, when asked about the issue. “Of course it’s grounds for dismissal.”
Johnson also said on Wednesday that there was “absolutely no place for such behavior or expression” concerning the remarks about Rayner and that MPs should treat each other with more respect.
A renewed focus on misconduct by Conservatives is fresh setback for Johnson, who became the first serving prime minister found to have broken the law when he was fined over lockdown rules. The negative coverage is also a blow for the Tories ahead of local elections on May 5, where a poor showing may renew calls from Conservative backbenchers for Johnson to resign.
Canada lawmakers vote to label Russia’s acts in Ukraine as ‘genocide’
Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously voted to adopt a motion accusing the Russian government of committing “acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people”. “This is a tool to say that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, that the support we've been providing has not been enough and we need to do more for the people of Ukraine,” mP Heather McPherson said, according to the CBC News.
Watch: When Lord's cricket ground echoed with call of Azaan during iftar
The Lord's Cricket ground, also known as the home of cricket, hosted an iftar in the Long Room to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The event was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board “I wanted to do a Long Room of the Lord's at the home of cricket. And thankfully, we are here today,” Hussain said.
Shari Baloch, the MPhil graduate, teacher who turned suicide bomber in Karachi
Shari Baloch, the suicide bomber who killed three Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi on Tuesday, was a primary school teacher and an academician, PTI quoted Pakistani media reports. A mother of two young children, the 30-year-old had posted a goodbye message on her Twitter account ten hours before she carried out the attack. A native of Kech district in Balochistan, Shari was a primary school teacher.
On Indian-Malaysian's execution, Singapore defends itself, says 'US...'
Singapore's government has defended a decision to execute a Malaysian man convicted for drug trafficking after the penalty attracted international criticism due to concerns about Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam's mental capacity. Lawyers for the 34-year-old, along with the United Nations Human Rights Office and businessman Richard Branson, had urged Singapore's government to halt the execution, arguing the Malaysian was intellectually disabled after being assessed by a court-appointed psychologist in 2013 to have an IQ of 69.
Karachi University blast: Suicide bomber's husband arrested, says report
Habitan is being interrogated by authorities. According to the ARY News report this is the first arrest in the case. Sources told the publication that China's ambassador to Pakistan had been informed about Habitan's arrest. Pakistan's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the Pakistan government had assured the Chinese embassy of full cooperation in the investigation of the blast. It was carried out by suicide bomber Shari Baloch.
