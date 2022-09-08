Home / World News / UK minister sacked. Then, his wife's post against 'imbecile' Liz Truss' cabinet

UK minister sacked. Then, his wife's post against 'imbecile' Liz Truss' cabinet

Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, Mercer's wife and private secretary, tweeted the remark after he was removed as the UK government's veterans' affairs minister Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons in central London.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons in central London.(AFP)
The wife of sacked British minister Johnny Mercer has claimed 'no regrets' over an online tirade in which she called new prime minister Liz Truss an 'imbecile', the Guardian reported Thursday. Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, Mercer's wife and private secretary, tweeted the remark after he was removed as the UK government's veterans' affairs minister Tuesday.

"He (Mercer) asked her (Truss) 'why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?' PM (said) - I can’t answer that Johnny," Felicity Cornelius-Mercer wrote.

"This system stinks and treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile."

Cornelius-Mercer's outburst has been criticised as 'inappropriate' but she doubled down on her remarks Wednesday when she returned to Twitter to say she had 'no regrets'.

"Thank you and to my everyday friends on here who understand me I have no regrets, I'm not intimidated nor have I ruined anything, this is politics and PR. Read it or don't. Johnny Mercer is leaving veterans to their fate in the MoD again. They are the losers in this."

Earlier Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, appeared to be annoyed about Truss' move, saying he was 'disappointed' but accepted the PM is 'entitled to reward her supporters'.

