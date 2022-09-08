UK minister sacked. Then, his wife's post against 'imbecile' Liz Truss' cabinet
Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, Mercer's wife and private secretary, tweeted the remark after he was removed as the UK government's veterans' affairs minister Tuesday.
The wife of sacked British minister Johnny Mercer has claimed 'no regrets' over an online tirade in which she called new prime minister Liz Truss an 'imbecile', the Guardian reported Thursday. Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, Mercer's wife and private secretary, tweeted the remark after he was removed as the UK government's veterans' affairs minister Tuesday.
"He (Mercer) asked her (Truss) 'why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?' PM (said) - I can’t answer that Johnny," Felicity Cornelius-Mercer wrote.
"This system stinks and treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile."
Cornelius-Mercer's outburst has been criticised as 'inappropriate' but she doubled down on her remarks Wednesday when she returned to Twitter to say she had 'no regrets'.
"Thank you and to my everyday friends on here who understand me I have no regrets, I'm not intimidated nor have I ruined anything, this is politics and PR. Read it or don't. Johnny Mercer is leaving veterans to their fate in the MoD again. They are the losers in this."
Earlier Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, appeared to be annoyed about Truss' move, saying he was 'disappointed' but accepted the PM is 'entitled to reward her supporters'.
29 helicopters, 11 planes and 850 personnel: Turkey battles massive wildfire
More than 1,000 people were evacuated as firefighters on Thursday battled a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day. At least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and about 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD. Read more: Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82 Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution, AFAD said.
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported on Thursday. Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported. Authorities have reopened roads to the epicenter of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late on Wednesday, state media reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's surprise Ukraine visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made a surprise trip to Kyiv as the Joe Biden administration announced additional military aid worth over $2 billion for Ukraine and neighbouring countries to face Russia. Antony Blinken travelled in secrecy as he marked his second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in February.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government. The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. While President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains finance minister, lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry.
Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five
Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to boost inoculation levels there. Currently 55% of children aged 12-19 have had three vaccine shots but just 14% in the 3-11 age group. Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people prohibited.
