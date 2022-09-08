UK minister sacked. Then, his wife's post against 'imbecile' Liz Truss' cabinet

The wife of sacked British minister Johnny Mercer has claimed 'no regrets' over an online tirade in which she called new prime minister Liz Truss an 'imbecile', the Guardian reported Thursday. Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, Mercer's wife and private secretary, tweeted the remark after he was removed as the UK government's veterans' affairs minister Tuesday.

"He (Mercer) asked her (Truss) 'why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?' PM (said) - I can’t answer that Johnny," Felicity Cornelius-Mercer wrote.

He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’

PM - I can’t answer that Johnny



This system stinks & treats people appallingly



Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz pic.twitter.com/RZGblGA1tx — Felicity Cornelius-Mercer (@mercer_felicity) September 6, 2022

"This system stinks and treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile."

Cornelius-Mercer's outburst has been criticised as 'inappropriate' but she doubled down on her remarks Wednesday when she returned to Twitter to say she had 'no regrets'.

"Thank you and to my everyday friends on here who understand me I have no regrets, I'm not intimidated nor have I ruined anything, this is politics and PR. Read it or don't. Johnny Mercer is leaving veterans to their fate in the MoD again. They are the losers in this."

Earlier Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, appeared to be annoyed about Truss' move, saying he was 'disappointed' but accepted the PM is 'entitled to reward her supporters'.

