"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address, we've got, we've got to do more to fix it and we need to understand the severity of the problem," he said.(Reuters File Photo )
UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a racism review commissioned by his government was stimulating but that the country needed to do more to deal with racism.

