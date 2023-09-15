UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation
Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 15, 2023 06:14 PM IST
Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week.
Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Russia
- Wagner Group
- Uk