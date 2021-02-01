IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers
world news

UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers

Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the UK.
Agencies, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 29, 2021 shows a person holding up a British National (Overseas), or "BNO", passport in Hong Kong. - A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship will go live later on January 31, 2021 as the city's former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China's crackdown on dissent. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)

A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship went live on Sunday as the city’s former colonial master opened its doors to those wanting to escape China’s crackdown on dissent.

Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the UK. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.

The immigration scheme is a response to Beijing’s decision last year to impose a national security law on Hong Kong to snuff out the huge and often violent democracy protests.

US: Impose cost on China

The US must be prepared to “impose cost” on China for its threats toward Taiwan, as well for its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

In an online discussion with his predecessor Robert O’Brien, Sullivan termed China the top foreign policy challenge for the White House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong china uk visa
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP