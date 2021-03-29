Home / World News / UK PM announces ease of Covid-19 restrictions, says 'don't risk all progress made'
world news

UK PM announces ease of Covid-19 restrictions, says 'don't risk all progress made'

From Monday onwards, people can meet in a group of six people or two families can come together to meet up again.
ANI | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The UK PM further said there is no need to stay at home any longer but many restrictions will still remain in place.(Reuters)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions amid the ongoing vaccination roll out in the country.

"Today marks the next stage of our roadmap to cautiously ease restrictions in England. As vaccines are being rolled out, it's vital that we don't overdo it and risk all the progress we've made," Prime Minister Johnson tweeted.

From Monday onwards, people can meet in a group of six people or two families can come together to meet up again. People will be allowed at various sports facilities including tennis, basketball, swimming which will be reopened along with other sports as well, he said.

The UK PM further said there is no need to stay at home any longer but many restrictions will still remain in place.

"People are advised to work from home if still possible and should avoid unnecessary travel."

"In order to restrain the transmission of possible new Covid-19 variants, people of the country won't be allowed to go abroad, he further said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has so far registered 4,347,013 Covid-19 cases and 126,834 deaths.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Is this patriot enough’? US army veteran shows battle scars to call out hate

Hundreds evacuated after fire breaks out at Indonesian oil refinery

ICU cases creep toward new peak in French coronavirus surge

A statement by Nike, H&M on Uighurs. One year later, a backlash by Beijing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk pm johnson covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP