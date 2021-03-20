Home / World News / UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Johnson, 56, was admitted to an intensive care unit last year and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of a AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington, at the vaccination centre in St Thomas' Hospital in London. (AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."

Johnson, 56, was admitted to an intensive care unit last year and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill. He later said he was so sick that plans were drawn up on how to announce his death.

"I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," Johnson said after receiving the jab at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

"I cannot recommend it too highly, everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it, it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everyone else."

