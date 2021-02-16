Home / World News / UK PM Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges
world news

UK PM Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new charges against former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been "fabricated" by the military and were a clear violation of her human rights.

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter.

"We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP