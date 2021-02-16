UK PM Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges
"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new charges against former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been "fabricated" by the military and were a clear violation of her human rights.
"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter.
"We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account."