Boris Johnson eyeing UK PM post, again: Report

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson could stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday, the Times reported.

"He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest," Times political editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.

Following a frenzied political drama, Boris Johnson had resigned as the leader of Britain’s Conservative party, paving way for a leadership contest in which Liz Truss eventually won and became the premier.

“It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new Prime Minister,” Boris Johnson had then said.

Boris Johnson had also described his experience as the UK prime minister stating that he was “sad... to be giving up the best job in the world”.

“And let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes,” Boris Johnson had said.

