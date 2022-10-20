Liz Truss has 12 hours, a Tory MP had said today morning. She resigned sooner

A Tory MP had claimed earlier on Thursday that the British prime minister Liz Truss had just 12 hours to save her job. Simon Hoare had said that if the Prime Minister was given a "career review" today then "the score sheet isn't looking very good", Telegraph reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liz Truss does not have long to turn things around, Simon Hoare added.

Simon Hoare's statement rang true as Liz Truss resigned within 12 hours from her position just after 45 days in office becoming the shortest serving British premier.

“I think she could be. One can't say hand on heart today. If this was a career review... then the score sheet isn't looking very good. But I am a glass half full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there is about 12 hours to do it. I think today, tomorrow are crunch days,” Simon Hoare had said.

Read more: Announcing her resignation, what UK PM Liz Truss said on her economic plan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liz Truss' resignation followed a deep political crisis in the Tory party which started with an economic plan revealed by her government last month. To assauge her party, Liz Truss first sacked then finance minster Kwasi Kwarteng replacing him with Jeremy Hunt. Then UK's Indian-origin interior minister Suella Braverman quit the government, heaping doubts on the survival chances of Liz Truss.

Now, Liz Truss is leaving the Downing street, much sooner than the Tory MP predicted and probably Truss too had never seen it coming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON