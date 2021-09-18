Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK relaxes rules for vaccinated travellers; minor benefit for long haul flights from India
world news

UK relaxes rules for vaccinated travellers; minor benefit for long haul flights from India

UK will no longer require pre-departure tests before arrival into England for fully vaccinated travellers coming from non-red list countries.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Passengers who aren’t recognised as being fully vaccinated under UK’s international travel rules will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day two and day eight PCR test, and self-isolate for 10 days(AFP)

Britain is simplifying its system for international travel for vaccinated travellers coming in and out of the UK and scrapping its current three-tiered red-amber-green country list with a single red one, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Friday, adding that these measures will be applicable from October 4. The latter move is set to benefit long haul flights between India and the UK.

From October 4, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of Covid-19 risk in different countries will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only. UK will no longer require pre-departure tests before arrival into England for fully vaccinated travellers coming from non-red list countries.

For India, which is currently on the amber list, this will translate into reduced travel costs for the Indian diaspora vaccinated in the UK, as they will no longer be required to undergo compulsory PCR tests. However, those who have been inoculated with Covishield, the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, have not been exempted from mandatory Covid-tests as the newly expanded list of countries whose vaccines are recognised in England does not include India.

RELATED STORIES

Passengers who aren’t recognised as being fully vaccinated with authorised vaccines under the UK’s international travel rules, including India, will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day two and day eight PCR test, and self-isolate at their given address for 10 days upon entry.

The UK expanded the list of countries with recognised vaccines to include Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and 14 other countries, thus travellers from these countries will no longer need to be tested for Covid-19. In addition to this, eight countries—Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Kenya—will be removed from the red list from October 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Washington braces for rally supporting January 6 Capitol rioters

‘Maverick, be our wingman’: Tom Cruise gets a call from SpaceX crew in orbit

US real estate tycoon Robert Durst guilty of Beverly Hills murder of best friend

Afghanistan can’t be ‘controlled from outside’, says Pak PM Imran Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP