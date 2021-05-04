Home / World News / UK royal Meghan Markle to publish children's book in June
world news

UK royal Meghan Markle to publish children's book in June

The book is the latest venture by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with their young son Archie.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AP)

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

The book is the latest venture by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with their young son Archie.

The book, inspired by her husband and son and illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, the publisher said.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” the duchess said in a statement.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

The book is the latest venture by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with their young son Archie.

The book, inspired by her husband and son and illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, the publisher said.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” the duchess said in a statement.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
duchess of sussex meghan markle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP