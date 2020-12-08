e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK’s House of Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries

UK’s House of Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries

Members voted late Monday for two proposals to bar post-Brexit trade deals with countries that commit serious human rights abuses. The proposals were intended as a way around the lack of international action in addressing human rights abuses in countries such as China

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:33 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
London
Britain’s House of Lords has voted to back proposals aimed at preventing the UK from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide
Britain’s House of Lords has voted to back proposals aimed at preventing the UK from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide(AFP)
         

Britain’s House of Lords has voted to back proposals aimed at preventing the UK from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide.

Members voted late Monday for two proposals to amend the government’s post-Brexit trade bill to bar trade deals with countries that commit serious human rights abuses. Under one of the plans, minorities alleging they have been the subject of genocide can for the first time apply to the High Court of England and ask for judges to determine if a country trading with the UK has perpetrated genocide.

Bilateral trade agreements can then be revoked if the court makes a preliminary ruling against that country.

The proposals were intended as a way around the lack of international action in addressing human rights abuses in countries such as China.

Proponents argue that despite mounting evidence of atrocities targeting Uighurs in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, the United Nations is highly unlikely to refer Beijing to the International Criminal Court because China, a permanent member of the Security Council, will veto the move.

“Parliament has had enough of this unconscionable inertia. We owe it to Uighurs to find another way, and now we have,” said Conservative lawmaker Anthony Mangnall.

Britain’s Conservative government opposes the measures, which will go to the lower house of Parliament next for debate.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he is considering further action to address the Chinese government’s alleged rights abuses against Uighur Muslims, including mass detentions and forced birth control. Beijing has repeatedly denied Western reports of rights abuses in Xinjiang.

tags
top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In