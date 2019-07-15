Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 15, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

UK’s Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming PM: Report

The former foreign secretary is ready to travel to the United States as soon as possible if he becomes the prime minister to secure a limited agreement before the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31, the paper said.

world Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Boris Johnson,prime minister,U.S. President Donald
Boris Johnson would want to meet U.S. President Donald Trump within the first two months of becoming prime minister.(AFP Photo)

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister would want to meet U.S. President Donald Trump within the first two months of becoming prime minister to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal, the Times newspaper reported on Sunday citing an ally of the former London mayor.

“The key to the whole thing is the US. If we get a trade deal with America we will be very quickly in the market for other deals. It encourages others to realise that we mean business,” the newspaper quoted Johnson’s ally as saying.

The former foreign secretary is ready to travel to the United States as soon as possible if he becomes the prime minister to secure a limited agreement before the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31, the paper said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:28 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics