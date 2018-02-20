UK’s major cities to woo Indian tourists

The United Kingdom’s three largest cities – London, Manchester and Birmingham – have formed an alliance to jointly promote English tourism in three of the world’s fastest growing markets: India, China, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The partnership, which will see the three cities collaborate on tourism for the first time, will focus on increasing the number of visitors arriving in one city and then travelling across the different regions, a release by the mayor of London’s promotional agency said on Tuesday.

The project, called “Experience England” and led by the agency London & Partners, is backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

The project seeks to make it easy for tourists from India, China and the GCC to visit the three cities and then go on to explore the English countryside and villages.

Khan said: “London is home to the 10 most popular tourist attractions in the UK and we’re proud to welcome millions of visitors every year. But it’s important that they have the chance to see what’s on offer in other parts of the country too and I’m committed to working with other cities and regions to use the capital’s reputation to drive tourism across the nation.”